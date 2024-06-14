IDOC holds public meeting on relocation of Lincoln women's prison

The Illinois Department of Corrections held a public meeting on Thursday at Lincoln Junior High School to give residents and other stakeholders the opportunity to express concerns about the possible reconstruction of Logan Correctional Center to a location in northern Illinois. The IDOC also presented on why it is in the process of planning this move.

Logan Correctional Center is the only facility in the state that can house female prisoners above minimal security. The other women’s prison in operation, Decatur Corrections Center, is minimum security. The IDOC believes that rebuilding and relocating Logan’s facility will benefit the 43% of inmates from the Cook County area.

IDOC acting director Latoya Hughes argued at the beginning of the meeting that a facility further north, possibly in Will County, would mean these inmates are closer to more robust rehabilitation services, broader health care access, and their own family members.

Hughes proposed that the Decatur facility will continue to provide “continuity of care” to women from central and southern Illinois. She pointed out that most higher security inmates come from the Cook County area, meaning that downstate inmates are more likely to be eligible for placement in Decatur.

Hughes made sure to note that the location for the new facility has not been finalized, and that any move would be years down the road. Community members found this particularly frustrating, as trying to staff a prison that is sure to close in coming years could make an already difficult staffing issue almost impossible.

The IDOC and several former inmates who spoke in favor of the plan referred to this as “regionalization,” where inmates are housed closer to where they have roots and family, and are more likely to complete successful reentry programs.

“The utilization of the concept of regionalization for the women’s facilities enhances women’s access to families, support services, vocational opportunities, and community resources, which helps to further ensure women’s success upon release, thus reducing recidivism,” Hughes explained.

The former inmates who spoke were representing the Reclamation Project at the Women’s Justice Institute in Chicago. All of them were at one point housed in the Logan facility, and they spoke of unsafe, unsanitary, and degrading conditions there.

The women, who were in Logan Correctional at a range of times spanning from 1999 to 2023, described the prison as infested with black mold, escaped sewage, and raccoons. The building itself was described as “crumbling,” with holes in the ceiling that let in the raccoons. The facility was also reportedly “understaffed” and suffering from an “abusive culture.”

Comments were also read from two women who are currently inmates at Logan Correctional. Both have been in various Illinois prisons for over thirty years, and each described the Logan facility as by far the worst they had experienced. The women described ice machines with feces in them and “dehumanizing illegal strip searches” conducted by staff.

Many members of the staff at the Logan facility spoke at the meeting, and all agreed that the building must be rebuilt due to the horrific conditions the women described. However, they believe that central Illinois is the best location for this prison because of the nearly 60% of inmates who do not hail from the Chicago area. Sending them to the Chicago area presents similar challenges for them to the ones that IDOC are purporting to correct with this plan.

Many pointed out that only around 5% of the inmates currently housed in Logan would be eligible for transfer to Decatur, including the vast majority of inmates from central and southern Illinois. In addition to being minimum security, the Decatur facility houses a mother and baby program that necessitates that any inmate convicted of any offense to do with children, regardless of severity, is ineligible to be housed there.

An employee of the Decatur facility echoed these concerns, saying that expanding the population at Decatur Corrections beyond what is currently allowed would put staff and current inmates in danger due to the low security infrastructure there and the prison’s placement in the middle of a residential area.

Countless residents spoke to the economic hardship that Lincoln would face should the Logan facility leave their town. Lincoln has already seen the loss of major employers in the area with the closing of both Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian University since the pandemic.

State Rep. Bill Hauter, a Republican who represents Logan County, also spoke at the meeting. He accused the IDOC of making the decision to move the facility and “coming up with the reasons” after the fact. He argued that the move is not actually to help the inmates, but to “reward more favorable political locations.”

“Regionalization is a buzzword that means bringing jobs and dollars to Chicago,” Hauter said.

Hauter, among others, pointed out that there are no plans to build more women’s facilities in central and southern Illinois, meaning that all non-minimum security inmates would have to be housed in northern Illinois.