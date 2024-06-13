Statewide: The resilience of the Beardstown Ladies Investment Club

The Beardstown Ladies Investment Club became famous for showing how anyone could beat the market. Then came controversy after their returns were shown to be less than what was originally touted.

The club remains in the west central Illinois community and on this episode, we hear from the two remaining charter members Cornell Korsmeyer and Ann Brewer.

Also:

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports on how five University of Chicago students who took part in pro-Palestinian protests remain in limbo as the school has put their degrees on hold.

The Beardstown Ladies 1994 book

* Charlie Schlenker talks with an experimental music composer using cicadas to make art.

* Susan Stephens heads out to a forest preserve to learn more about the insects with a cicada super-fan.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Julio Rodriguez, who as a gay teen was also homeless. He speaks on his experiences and his mother's mental illness.