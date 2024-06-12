Three Ogle County Sheriff's deputies injured while responding to barricaded individual in Lost Nation, IL

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Three Ogle County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot during a confrontation at a home in Lost Nation, Illinois.

According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, law enforcement officers were called Wednesday morning to a report that someone was threatening suicide and had barricaded themselves inside a home in the Lost Nation neighborhood near Lost Lake -- northeast of Dixon.

The home was surrounded by police, including the emergency response team for the region.

At about 11:51 a.m., after making more than 50 unanswered calls to the subject, law enforcement entered the home.

Whalen said that as they entered the home, three deputies were shot, along with the suspect.

The deputies were taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where two of the deputies were treated and released, and the third deputy is still being treated.

The condition of the suspect has not been released.

Investigators with the Illinois State Police will take over the investigation.

Following the shooting State Rep. Bradley J. Fritts, who represents Dixon, released a statement which contained:

“I want to thank the first responders, who came together from multiple departments, for their swift response. Without question, dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS workers ran into a dangerous situation to save the lives of others. There are no words that can properly express how proud and thankful I am for their bravery today. My thoughts and prayers remain with the three officers who were shot, along with the entire Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, as they work to recover from this horrific event.”

This story is developing.