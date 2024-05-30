Statewide: Pregnancy and medical debt

Babies can be costly. Diapers, formula and child care add up. But for some families, the arrival of a newborn can also bring medical debt. On this episode, we hear from an Illinois couple who saw the bills rise to a level they no longer plan to have additional children.

Also:

* We talk with two Environmental Protection Agency experts on what to expect this summer when it comes to air quality in the state.

* JuanPablo Ramirez Franco has more on Chicago residents doing their own survey of tailpipe emissions.

* Eric Stock speaks with a Boy Scouts of America leader about a gender neutral name change for the more than century-old institution.

* Noam Levey speaks with a Jacksonville couple dealing with medical debt following the birth of a child.

* Elizabeth Rembert gives us an update on the longtime home food delivery business Schwan's. It has changed its name and approach.

Harvest Public Media

* Peter Medlin reports on what happens to students with intellectual disabilities when they become adults.

* We talk with two central Illinois teachers who are wrapping up their careers about how things have changed and what they will miss the most.

* Adriana Cardona-Maguigad has more on volunteers providing a mutual aid network to migrants in Illinois.