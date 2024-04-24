© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Woman dies in forklift accident at Goodfield plant

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:31 PM CDT
The Woodford County coroner’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a fatal industrial accident at the Case IH plant in Goodfield.

Lisa Hofmann, 40, of Pekin was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from coroner Tim Ruestman. She had reportedly been struck by a forklift shortly before 10:30 a.m.

An autopsy determine Hofmann died of multiple injuries, according to Ruestman.

Ruestman said toxicology reports are being conducted and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating.
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
