Woman dies in forklift accident at Goodfield plant

The Woodford County coroner’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a fatal industrial accident at the Case IH plant in Goodfield.

Lisa Hofmann, 40, of Pekin was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from coroner Tim Ruestman. She had reportedly been struck by a forklift shortly before 10:30 a.m.

An autopsy determine Hofmann died of multiple injuries, according to Ruestman.

Ruestman said toxicology reports are being conducted and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating.