Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation will work with consulting firm to determine future of northern Illinois land

For the first time since the 19th century, a Native American tribe has sovereign authority over land in the state of Illinois. Now, the tribal government has to figure out what to do with it.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi, based in Kansas, signed an agreement last week putting the 130 acres of farmland in DeKalb County into a federal trust. Joseph Rupnick is the Tribal Chairman.

“Right now, we hired a firm," Rupnick said. "We’re just in the very beginning stages of that—where that firm is going to analyze the best use of that land, and what we can possibly do to benefit both the nation and the surrounding community.”

The site in northern Illinois was once part of the much larger Shab-eh-nay Reservation, named for 19th century Potawatomi Chief Shab-eh-nay.

Rupnick says the land was sold illegally in 1850, while the Chief was away visiting other tribal territories in Kansas.

Rupnick says they bought the land about 15 years ago.

“I think Prairie Band is the first tribal nation that was able to reclaim land that they were removed from during the Indian Removal period, three states away from their home base.”

Rupnick says a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling gave them the authority to put the land in a federal trust and reclaim it as sovereign territory.