Statewide: When calls for campus mental health assistance go unanswered
Isabelle Dizon saw a campus counseling center number on a syllabus. It offers short-term therapy paid for by a health service fee charged to every student. So Dizon reached out.
“I called them a couple times and it all went to voicemail … I also emailed. There was never a response,” said Dizon, now a junior and a graphic design major. “It was kind of like, ‘Well, you’re all on your own,’ and ‘You have to be tough.’ … I just wish they picked up.”
Colleges and universities have recognized the need for mental health services, especially for students of color. But a lack of resources has made providing that help more spotty. We have a report.
Also:
* Madison Holcomb reports on a man who is committed to being a role model to other young people.
* Robert Loerzel takes us on a tour of the University of Chicago campus, which played a key role in the development of nuclear weapons.
* Adriana Cardona Maguigad has more on efforts feed the thousands of migrants who have arrived in Chicago.
* Sarah Fentem reports on efforts to bring alkaline hydrolysis, or water cremation, to the St. Louis area.
* We have the story of a father who has helped bring jobs to those with special needs.
* Rachel Cramer investigates the population decline of the gray fox in the Midwest.
* Peter Medlin has the story of how smaller, often rural schools, share resources.
* Maureen McKinney interviews Julie Benson, who has started two sober living houses in Springfield, to help the homeless and those in need.