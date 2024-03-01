Western Illinois University president stepping down

In a letter issued to the campus community Friday, Dr. Guiyou Huang said he has decided to step down as president of Western Illinois University. His final day will be Sunday, March 31.

The Board of Trustees will vote on his separation agreement during its next meeting on March 22.

Dr. Kristi Mindrup will serve as the university’s interim president beginning Monday, April 1 if approved by the BoT. She is currently Vice President of Quad Cities Campus Operations.

Huang’s decision

In his letter, Huang said, “After much reflection, I have decided to leave the University.”

He added, “This was not an easy conclusion to come to, but I have decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life and be closer to my family.”

He did not elaborate further on his reasons for leaving.

Huang became WIU’s 12th president on January 1, 2021.

He said Western faced “unparalleled challenges” during the past three years. He listed several achievements:

· Progress in the areas of internationalization and equity

· Salary increases for faculty and staff

· The athletic program’s move to the Ohio Valley Conference

· The groundbreaking and beginning of construction on the Center for Performing Arts (CPA)

More about Mindrup

Mindrup is the longest-serving vice-president on the university’s current leadership team.

In its news release, Western said she brings a 27-year connection with WIU and a wealth of experience to ensure the continuity of operations.

"I am grateful to President Huang for his steady and thoughtful leadership and his many accomplishments,” Mindrup said in the release.

“I look forward to working with the University community and our partners to align Western Illinois University's present and future with a shared vision that positions this great institution to become increasingly responsive to opportunities to serve our students, our region and beyond in an ever-changing world.”

Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.

Copyright 2024 Tri States Public Radio. To see more, visit Tri States Public Radio.