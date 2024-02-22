FCC approves radio station for Eureka College

Eureka College is getting a radio station. The Federal Communications Commission has approved a construction permit for the station that will broadcast at 103.1 FM.

Eureka absorbed Lincoln College's radio and television program when Lincoln College closed. But federal regulations prevented moving Lincoln College's radio station. Eureka had to apply for a new broadcast license.

“Since moving to Eureka, we planned on eventually getting back on the airwaves,” said John Malone, associate professor of communication and general manager of radio and television operations. “I had been tipped off that the FCC expected a filing window to happen in 2023, so we designed and built the existing radio studios assuming it would operate as an over-the-air station. We are a finished radio station waiting for an antenna.”

The license will be for a so-called low-power FM station. Its signal will be heard from Eureka to Morton, Washington, and East Peoria.

“We are thrilled with the growth of our radio program and the amazing opportunities our students will now have to gain real-life experience on an FM over-the-air station,” said Dr. Jamel Wright, president of Eureka College.

The radio station will acquire new federally assigned call letters. Eureka operates an internet station as WEUR but those have since been assigned to a different radio station.