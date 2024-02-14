In day 2 of trial, prosecutor’s detail former lawmaker’s alleged RV rental scheme

This story will be updated with further details from the trial.

Former Republican State Sen. Sam McCann was back in federal court on Wednesday for day two of his trial for alleged misuse of campaign funds.

Prosecutors delved into McCann’s alleged scheme to rent out a motor home and trailer – which they also allege he purchased illegally with campaign funds – to himself on an Airbnb-style website called RV Share.

McCann registered as an owner of the camper vehicles under the name Sam McCann and then made a second account with his given name, William McCann, to rent them. The phone numbers on the two accounts were the same.

Prosecutors produced a conversation McCann had with himself on the RV Share platform.

“We can’t wait to get on the open road,” McCann allegedly wrote to himself from his renter account.

The government is expected to rest its case by Thursday morning.

