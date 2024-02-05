Cost-saving measures for state-funded healthcare to certain noncitizens are working | First Listen
- Cost-saving measures for state-funded healthcare to certain noncitizens are working
- Illinois is re-upping its prison healthcare contract despite complaints against the service
- Southern Illinois Congressman Mike Bost raised nearly half a million for his campaign war chest in the last quarter of 2023
- The battle to keep former President Trump off the ballot in Illinois moves to Cook County Circuit Court