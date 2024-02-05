© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Cost-saving measures for state-funded healthcare to certain noncitizens are working | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:55 AM CST
  • Cost-saving measures for state-funded healthcare to certain noncitizens are working
  • Illinois is re-upping its prison healthcare contract despite complaints against the service
  • Southern Illinois Congressman Mike Bost raised nearly half a million for his campaign war chest in the last quarter of 2023
  • The battle to keep former President Trump off the ballot in Illinois moves to Cook County Circuit Court
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
