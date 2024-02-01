Statewide: The cicadas are coming

Two cicada broods will emerge this spring. It's the first time these two have arrived at the same time in more than 200 years. Cicadas are known for their calls and this could be a noisy year in Illinois and the Midwest. Cicada expert Catherine Dana with the Illinois Natural History Survey tells us what to expect.

Also:

* Rick Brewer reports on the role of forests in climate change.

* Rachel Duckett has more from Davenport, where an apartment building partially collapsed last year. Some renters are worried their homes could be next.

* Author Bill Engelbrecht discusses his new book on Illinois native Nelson Dean Jay "The American Banker in Paris."

* Mawa Iqbal reports on a segment of Catholic abortion doulas.

* Lisa Kurian Philip examines how universities decide where to invest.

WNIJ

* Peter Medlin has details on a northern Illinois school district dealing with an increase in migrant students.

* Esther Yoon-Ji Kang has details on research that shows where people of backgrounds are more likely to congregate.

