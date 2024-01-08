Spotify playlist: For when it's snowing on Highway 309

It hasn't been that snowy this winter in central Illinois. But that's about to change.

To help you make the most of the snowy season, here's a new Spotify playlist curated by host Ariele Jones. It's a playlist for embracing those snowy days on Highway 309, featuring The Shins, Sade, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Death Cab for Cutie and many more.

Listen to the playlist below and follow our music service Highway 309 on Spotify.

Listen to Highway 309 on-air weekends on WGLT and WCBU, and streaming 24/7 on both station websites.