Statewide: The mental health of migrants

For many of the migrants now in Chicago, fleeing their homes and making sometimes harrowing journeys to the U.S., has been traumatic. Support groups are trying to address the obstacles to care, including language barriers and a persistent shortage of mental health workers. We have a report.

Also:

* There are growing concerns about health conditions at some migrant shelters.

* Peter Medlin talks with teachers about building relationships with students.

* Lyndsay Jones has the story of a Normal man whose annual Christmas display has gone viral.

* Jim Meadows has more on the life of George Rock, a central Illinois native, whose voice is heard on a class Christmas tune.

* Rich Egger tells us about a heavy competition involving the Western Illinois University marching band.

* Rebecca Smith reports the suicide prevention and mental health crisis line 9-8-8 is adding a new service for Deaf people.

* Nutrient pollution in Illinois waterways is getting worse, according to new data.

* Shahla Farzan tells us winters are getting warmer and how that impacts farmers.

