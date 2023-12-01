LaHood is only Illinois Republican voting in favor of expelling George Santos from Congress

16th District congressman Darin LaHood was the only Illinois Republican voting to expel embattled New York representative George Santos from Congress.

The rare resolution to remove Santos from his seat passed 311 to 114 Friday morning, with more than 100 Republicans joining Democrats. Santos is just the sixth congressman ever removed, according to NPR.

Santos faces federal criminal charges related to campaign spending. A House Ethics Committee report also condemned the New York Republican's behavior.

Illinois Republican representatives Mary Miller and Mike Bost voted against Santos' expulsion.