Health officials urge vaccines as COVID cases increase | First Listen

On this episode of First Listen,

- COVID cases spiked ahead of Thanksgiving. The rise is expected to continue as the holiday season is here. One expert says we must start thinking of COVID vaccines the same way we think of flu shots.

- State public health officials are urging lawmakers to racism is a contributing factor to a public health crisis.

- Meta has launched a new northern Illinois facility to provide power for Facebook and Instagram. Meta also said it has contracts to build wind farms in Morgan and DeWitt counties.

- And downtown Springfield is once again hosting an ice rink this season.