Bost, Bailey file for GOP primary | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
First Listen logo

On Tuesday's First Listen:

* Two Republicans file petitions, setting up a congressional primary in the spring. Former GOP nominee for governor is taking on long-time congressman Mike Bost in a district that covers much of southern Illinois.

* Former Republican state senator and third party candidate Sam McCann's federal trial has been delayed as he has chosen to represent himself.

* The governor, at a luncheon, discusses the response to the migrant crisis in Chicago.

Tags
Illinois First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
