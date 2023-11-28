Bost, Bailey file for GOP primary | First Listen
On Tuesday's First Listen:
* Two Republicans file petitions, setting up a congressional primary in the spring. Former GOP nominee for governor is taking on long-time congressman Mike Bost in a district that covers much of southern Illinois.
* Former Republican state senator and third party candidate Sam McCann's federal trial has been delayed as he has chosen to represent himself.
* The governor, at a luncheon, discusses the response to the migrant crisis in Chicago.