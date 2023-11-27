Voters worry about AI creating election problems | First Listen
Sean Crawford fills in this week on First Listen.
Among the stories:
- A poll finds a majority believe artificial intelligence will lead to more false and misleading information in the upcoming election.
- A former candidate for governor is set to go on trial for alleged misuse of campaign money.
- Candidates for next year's primaries are lining up in Springfield Monday as the filing period begins.
- We hear about the loneliness epidemic.