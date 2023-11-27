© 2023 NPR Illinois
Happy Thanksgiving!

Voters worry about AI creating election problems | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 27, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST
First Listen logo

Sean Crawford fills in this week on First Listen.

Among the stories:

- A poll finds a majority believe artificial intelligence will lead to more false and misleading information in the upcoming election.
- A former candidate for governor is set to go on trial for alleged misuse of campaign money.
- Candidates for next year's primaries are lining up in Springfield Monday as the filing period begins.
- We hear about the loneliness epidemic.

Tags
Illinois First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
