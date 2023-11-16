Statewide: Schools prepare for shootings

On this episode, we learn how some school districts are investing in new safety training and technology. They are preparing in the event of a school shooting. The latest federal data showed the largest number of those incidents in the 2021-22 school year.

Also:

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco discusses the latest National Climate Assessment and what it means for the Midwest.

* Public health workers are they are seeing resources decline while many are feeling burnt out.

* Tim Shelley brings us details on a collection of love letters involving the author Henry Miller at Bradley University's Special Collections Center.

* Peter Medlin reports on school preparation for shootings.

* Anna Savchenko with WBEZ has more on why there is a renewed interest in learning to sew.

* Harvest Public Media's Xcaret Nunez goes to the source to find out about dating life for farmers and ranchers.

Owen Henderson/Illinois Public Media Harrison Price stands in Community United Church of Christ in Champaign, where he is a member. Though Price still identifies a Catholic, he said the church has a lot of atoning to do before he and other members of the trans community will be able to feel welcome there.



* Michael Puente reports on the steel industry in northwest Indiana and pollution that impacts residents.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Illinois' homelessness chief Christine Haley about the problem and possible solutions.

* Owen Henderson of Illinois Public Media has the story of a trans man who is without a church he can truly call home.