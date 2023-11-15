© 2023 NPR Illinois
LaHood votes no, Sorensen yes on resolution that avoids government shutdown

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST
Darin LaHood and Eric Sorensen
Courtesy
/
WGLT
U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood, left, and Eric Sorensen represent parts of Bloomington-Normal and Peoria in the House.

The two U.S. House members who represent Bloomington-Normal and Peoria split their votes Tuesday on a continuing resolution that avoids – or at least delays – a government shutdown.

The House voted overwhelmingly, 336 to 95, to approve an unusual two-tier spending bill to keep some government offices open through mid-January while others would operate through the beginning of February. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure later this week.

Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican from Dunlap, was one of 93 Republicans voting against the measure. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat from Moline, was one of 209 Democrats voting for it. 

WGLT has reached out to LaHood and Sorensen for a comment about their votes. 

Read more about Tuesday’s vote and next steps at NPR.org

This story will be updated.
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
