LaHood votes no, Sorensen yes on resolution that avoids government shutdown

The two U.S. House members who represent Bloomington-Normal and Peoria split their votes Tuesday on a continuing resolution that avoids – or at least delays – a government shutdown.

The House voted overwhelmingly, 336 to 95, to approve an unusual two-tier spending bill to keep some government offices open through mid-January while others would operate through the beginning of February. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure later this week.

Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican from Dunlap, was one of 93 Republicans voting against the measure. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat from Moline, was one of 209 Democrats voting for it.

WGLT has reached out to LaHood and Sorensen for a comment about their votes.

Read more about Tuesday’s vote and next steps at NPR.org.

This story will be updated.