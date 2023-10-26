© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Farmer, former AFSCME president Crowl enters race in 17th Congressional District

WCBU | By Joe Deacon
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
Republican 17th Congressional District candidate Scott Crowl poses in front of a U.S. flag.
Scott Crowl For Congress
/
Facebook
Longtime farmer and former AFSCME president Scott Crowl has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Illinois' 17th Congressional District seat in next year's election.

Scott Crowl of Milan has joined the field of candidates for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District in next year’s election.

Crowl touts himself as a lifelong farmer and former AFSCME union president, and not a career politician.

“I am entering the political arena to try to save our country from economic disaster and social ruin,” Crowl said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Crowl went on to say he believes first-term incumbent Democrat Eric Sorensen is not representing his constituents.

Crowl joins retired judge Joe McGraw of Rockford in seeking the GOP nomination for a House seat that’s been held by Democrats for more than a decade.

Republican businessman Ray Estrada of Galesburg withdrew from the race earlier this month. Dan Brady, the former Bloomington state representative who ran for Secretary of State last year, considered a bid but declined to run.

The 17th district extends from Bloomington-Normal west through Peoria to the Quad Cities, then north to Rockford.

WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with donors across the NPR Network – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Joe Deacon
Contact Joe at jdeacon@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Joe Deacon