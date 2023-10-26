Farmer, former AFSCME president Crowl enters race in 17th Congressional District
Scott Crowl of Milan has joined the field of candidates for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District in next year’s election.
Crowl touts himself as a lifelong farmer and former AFSCME union president, and not a career politician.
“I am entering the political arena to try to save our country from economic disaster and social ruin,” Crowl said in a statement announcing his candidacy.
Crowl went on to say he believes first-term incumbent Democrat Eric Sorensen is not representing his constituents.
Crowl joins retired judge Joe McGraw of Rockford in seeking the GOP nomination for a House seat that’s been held by Democrats for more than a decade.
Republican businessman Ray Estrada of Galesburg withdrew from the race earlier this month. Dan Brady, the former Bloomington state representative who ran for Secretary of State last year, considered a bid but declined to run.
The 17th district extends from Bloomington-Normal west through Peoria to the Quad Cities, then north to Rockford.