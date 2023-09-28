© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This I Believe submission deadline Wednesday, October 4, 11:59 p.m. Click here.

Statewide: Immigration advocates want more action from the Biden Administration

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
Photo example of tents to house migrants.
Courtesy - City of Chicago
The contract GardaWorld has with Chicago includes this photo as an example of what tents could look like to house migrants in that city.

The president agreed expand work permits for asylum seekers from Venezuela. But what about those coming from other countries, including many now in Illinois?

We hear from an advocate wanting expanded protections enabling all undocumented immigrants to find work.

Also this week:

* JuanPablo Ramirez Franco reports on cutbacks in energy assistance money and what that could mean for low income households this winter.

* Emily Hays has details on two school buildings forced to close in Decatur due to structural concerns.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Professor Brian Gaines about democracy and political polarization. A summit on those topics and more is set for Springfield Oct. 9-10.

* Eric Schmid looks at infrastructure needs along the Mississippi River and some concerns over the climate impact of river transportation.

* Michelle O'Neill with WVIK reports mitigation efforts helped reduce flood damage along the river this year.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with counselor Tiffany Stevens about a mental health crisis among young people and the pressures that have caused it.

* Harvest Public Media's Rae Solomon tells us about the Farm to School movement and the federal investment behind it.

Tags
Illinois IPRStatewide
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories