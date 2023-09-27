Wisconsin man dead after crash on Interstate 39 near El Paso
A Wisconsin man is dead after an SUV and semitrailer truck collided Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 39 south of El Paso.
The crash happened around 4:43 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-39 near mile marker 13, authorities said. The Wisconsin man was dead at the scene.
State Police and the Woodford County coroner's office are investigating. More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.
