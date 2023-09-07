Statewide: The future of high speed rail in Illinois

Rail improvements in Illinois have allowed some passenger trains to run faster. But what will the coming decades bring?

Tim Butler, a former Illinois lawmaker, is now head of the Illinois Rail Association, which represents the freight industry. He is also vice-chair of the Illinois High Speed Rail Commission. That panel is putting together a plan to guide the state.

We talk with him about the future potential for rail travel.

Also:

* Author Marc C. Johnson joins us to discuss his book "Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate."

* We have a report from the Metro East about a rare bee sighting causing quite a buzz.

NPR Illinois Yves Doumen in his east side Springfield garden.



* Maureen McKinney introduces us to a man from Cameroon, now living in Springfield, who is doing his part to bring fresh food to his neighborhood.

*Esther Yoon-Ji Kang of WBEZ reports on challenges and opportunities in improving language access in immigrant communities.

* Maria Gardner Lara tells us about the health care workers to check on farmworkers, even during the extreme heat.

* Eric Stock interviews Tracey Smith, Director of Community Health for the Illinois Public Health Association, about community health workers.

* Peter Medlin with WNIJ visits an award-winning concession stand that feeds fans during high school football games.