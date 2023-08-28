Peoria County teen murder suspect arrested at apartment in Normal

Authorities said Monday night that they’ve arrested a 17-year-old suspect in Normal in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Peoria County.

That arrest happened around 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 100 block of West Willow Street in Normal, police said. The nearby Constitution Trail was briefly shut down in the area and pedestrians were rerouted. The State Police SWAT team assisted Peoria County detectives and Normal Police officers.

Police did not release the 17-year-old suspect's name. Police say there are no other suspects at this time.

The teen is accused of fatally shooting Mason Loy, 21, of Havana. That shooting happened Saturday night at Laramie Liquors, 1841 S. Laramie St. in Peoria County. Loy was found in the parking lot. He died instantly after being shot multiple times, the Peoria County coroner said Monday after an autopsy.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on murder charges.