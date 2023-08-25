© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
Illinois

Mapes found guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Mapes found guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says there should be cameras in the courtroom for Trump trial
  • ISU professor charged with sexually assaulting a minor
  • Missing Rochester man is located
  • A drone will be used by law enforcement for the music and arts festival in Moline
  • Illinois first state to pass a law protecting child social media influencers
  • Arlington Heights hires a lobbying team to assist with Bears possible move
  • Motherland Gardens in Springfield holding a grand opening on Monday
  • Amber Sabin from CWLP talks about the stress the excessive heat places on the power grid
Tags
Illinois First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories