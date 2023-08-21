© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
News

Woodford County authorities search pond for missing 15-year-old boy

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
WGLT file photo

The Woodford County sheriff’s office said Monday that authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who had been swimming in a pond in rural Roanoke.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said in a news release the department was notified at 5:15 p.m. Sunday that the boy had been swimming with a group of other juveniles and adults in the pond when he was reported missing.

Tipsword said Woodford County’s search and rescue team and the Secor Fire Department joined the sheriff’s office in the search. Once on scene a ground search was initiated, and the Hudson underwater dive team was contacted to respond.

Tipsword said the search was suspended at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and resumed at daybreak Monday.

News
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Eric Stock