Another heat wave for the area this week

Another round of extremely hot weather and high humidity is coming to central Illinois this week. An excessive heat warning will go into effect Sunday afternoon through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday could see highs in the triple digits. Nighttime temperatures are only expected in the mid 70s.

Starting on Sunday and lasting through Thursday, the afternoon heat index is expected to between 105-115 degrees. Heat-related illness is possible for vulnerable populations, those performing strenuous outdoor activities and people without air conditioning.

Officials say to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing and check on children and the elderly. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, dial 9-1-1.