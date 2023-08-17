Statewide: Chicago's public health shakeup

Alison Arwady was Chicago's top public health official during the pandemic. But this month, new Mayor Brandon Johnson fired Arwady.

It was expected. Johnson said he would make a change when he was a candidate earlier this year. But the move, and how it was handled, has brought criticism, including from those unclear about the mayor's public health vision. We talk with Arwady about her termination and what might lie ahead.

Also:

* Charlie Schlenker reports on bill to lift the moratorium on new nuclear power plant construction. Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed the measure, setting up a possible showdown in the fall session.

Daniel Schwen/flickr via Creative Commons

The Clinton nuclear power station in DeWitt County.

* Jane Carlson tells us about organizations working to address food insecurity in Knox and Warren counties.

* Harvest Public Media's Lilley Halloran details shrimp farming in the Midwest.

* Peter Medlin with WNIJ examines the need for more affordable childcare and early childhood education, along with some recommendations.

* Melissa Ellin has more on the Illinois State University Police Department seeking to integrate mental health professionals in their work.

* We introduce you to a volunteer group working to protect migrants in the Chicago area from exploitation.

* Rich Egger has details on a plan to honor the person known as the Governor of Forgottonia in western Illinois.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Sara Bowen-Lasisi of Springfield's Phoenix Center about efforts to make lifesaving Narcan more accessible and her experience of administering the overdose antidote.