Illinois Supreme Court upholds law eliminating cash bail

A decision Tuesday by the Illinois Supreme Court means the end of cash bail in the state.

Lawmakers passed a bill in 2021 that made it so people could no longer be held in jail while they await trial, because they don’t have enough money to pay bail. But the law never went into effect because of a lawsuit from prosecutors across the state.

But in a landmark decision Tuesday, the court said the law strikes a balance between the rights of people accused of crimes and the rights of crime victims.

According to the court’s opinion, cash bail will officially end on Sept. 18 of this year, making the state the first in the nation to entirely eliminate cash bail.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he was pleased by the ruling.

"We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail," Pritzker said in a statement. "My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”

This story will be updated.