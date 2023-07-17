© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Services set for 9-year-old Mackinaw child fatally struck by vehicle

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home

Funeral services are set for a 9-year-old Mackinaw child struck by a vehicle last Friday.

Visitation for Adrian Zehr will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the funeral immediately following at the Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School gymnasium.

Attendees are encouraged to wear green, Adrian's favorite color. He was a member of multiple sports teams, including Dee-Mack Warriors baseball, Mackinaw Recreation basketball, and Dee-Mack JFL. He was preparing to enter the 4th grade.

The family is asking that contributions be made to the Adrian Zehr Memorial Fund at First Security Bank of Mackinaw in lieu of flowers.

Zehr was struck by a vehicle during the annual Mack-A-Fest community festival. The Illinois State Police and Mackinaw Police Department are still investigating the fatal crash.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
