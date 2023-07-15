© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Mackinaw in mourning after child killed in car accident

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published July 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT

A child was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle in Mackinaw on Friday night, prompting the local school district and churches to offer support services and the cancellation of remaining Mack-A-Fest events.

The incident happened Friday in Mackinaw, a town of about 1,800 located between Pekin and Bloomington-Normal. Authorities have not yet released the child’s name and age or details about what happened.

The Deer-Creek Mackinaw school district said the child was one of its elementary students.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to help our students, staff, and community with the grieving and healing process,” Superintendent Damon Hackett said on Facebook.

Mackinaw Christian Church plans to host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“In the midst of tragedy people need different things. Some want to be alone, some want to be put to work, some want to have time with family, some want to gather together in prayer. Do what you need to do tonight and if you want to pray in community know that you are welcome at this service,” the church said on Facebook.

The Dee-Mack school district is working with New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw to offer “counseling, support, and a place for our students and community to gather” at 1 p.m. Sunday, at the church.

Mack-a-Fest, a community festival and carnival, has canceled all remaining events.

“As an event intended to build community, our hearts are broken with the loss to our community. We ask for prayers for the family and our community,” Mack-a-Fest organizers said on Facebook.

Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
