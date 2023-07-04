Shelter, food at BOS Center for those without power

Those still without power can find air conditioning, charge their devices and grab food at the BOS Center in downtown Springfield.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross, in conjunction with the City of Springfield, are offering the services. The shelter will remain open around the clock, as long as necessary.

There will be seating, tables and cots. Showers are available along with refrigeration for medication.

Police will be on site for security. There is also a mental health professional for those in need.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said residents from other communities who need shelter can come to the location.

CITY OF SPRINGFIELD STORM UPDATE & RESOURCE LIST

Keep Sewer Inlets Clear Help alleviate flooding.

The public can assist in keeping sewer inlets near your property clear. Inlets can easily get clogged with leaves and other debris and cause street flooding.

Trees & Branches

City cleanup crews and many volunteer groups are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear debris and pick up fallen branches. Please collect branches and limbs and place them on the curb. Please do not place branches on center boulevards, manholes, drains or sidewalks. City branch pick-up will likely take weeks as we assess the city-wide damage caused by the recent storm. We are working diligently to access neighborhood branches as soon as possible.

For debris blocking roadways and sidewalks, please understand Public Works crews are out and will address these as soon as possible. For new reports call Public Works: 217-789-2255 or 217-789-2246.

Spoiled food

Springfield's Office of Public Works is making two large dumpsters available to dispose of spoiled food only. They are located at 600 Rickard Rd. and 2121 S. 11th St. and will be emptied daily.

Storm Damage To Your Home

If you have any damage to your home as a result of the storm, please contact your homeowners’ insurance, landlord and/or private contractor as soon as possible for repairs.

The Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief Team is offering disaster relief services to residents of the city and surrounding areas. They will primarily help clear areas on private property to assist those in need. They will prioritize their work based on hazards, elderly, inability to move vehicles, etc.

The team will arrive in Chatham, Illinois at Chatham Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 5th, to start accessing the area. The saw teams will arrive on Thursday, July 6th, to begin work.

Anyone that has a need for their assistance should email I BDRdirector@gmail.com and include their name, address, phone number and a brief description of help needed.

American Red Cross 1-800-733-2767 If you or a family member’s health has been impacted by outages or the storm, 217-787-7602

CDC Tips for Power Outages, Food Safety & More https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/poweroutage/needtoknow.html Cooling Centers Cooling centers throughout Springfield are operating and have power.

Help For Seniors: AgeLinc: (217) 787-9234 (Office) or (800) 252-2918 (Toll Free) The Senior Services Center of Central Illinois: (217) 528-4035 or (217) 528-3882

