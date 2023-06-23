Drought worsening in parts of Illinois

The latest drought monitor from the National Weather Service shows much of west central Illinois, north central Illinois and southeast Iowa is in a severe drought.

Last week much of the area was in a moderate drought.

That means crop or pasture losses are likely, there’s a very high risk of fire, and water shortages may lead to restrictions.

Also, much of northeast Missouri are now in an extreme drought.

Sangamon County, and much of the rest of central Illinois, is listed as being in moderate drought.

Under those conditions, major crop and pasture losses are likely, the danger of fire is extreme, and water shortages and restrictions could be widespread. Some rain is forecast for the region this weekend.