Levitt AMP Music Series returns to downtown this week

Music will again ring out on the Y Block in downtown Springfield as the Levitt AMP Music Series resumes.

The first show is Thursday June 1, featuring the soulful sounds of the Lilli Lewis Project. The opening act is local band Baaad Boyz. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The first show is designated as Soul and Senior Night and is sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner. All ages are welcome to attend. Food and beverages will be available.

The series runs for ten weeks and includes a diverse lineup of entertainment every Thursday evening. Musical genres ranging from reggae to pop to country will be among those featured.

The first show is designated as Soul and Senior Night and is sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner. All ages are welcome to attend. Food and beverages will be available.

Springfield first won a grant from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in 2018. The successful series is continuing thanks to a new, three year matching grant that was awarded last fall. Local sponsors have chipped with both financial and in-kind support.

According to the Downtown Springfield Heritage Foundation "The Levitt Foundation partners with communities to activate underused outdoor spaces, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together and invigorates community life."

A total of 18 locations nationally participated last year.