Statewide: While vital to butterflies, there's still a battle in some cities over milkweed

For years, the planting of milkweed has been seen as a way to support the declining population of the Monarch Butterfly, as the caterpillars only eat that plant. Development has meant a loss of milkweed in the U.S. However, some towns have outright bans.

In 2017, Illinois passed two state laws. One forced cities and counties to drop milkweed bans. The other declared milkweed the state wildflower. Illinois cities such as Ottawa still have bans on their books, but the state law trumps it.

Still, there are locations in the Midwest where having the plant on your property can get you fined, due to its spreading nature and toxicity when eaten by livestock. Celia llopis-Jepsen reports on the controversy over milkweed.

Also:

* Charlie Schlenker reports on legislation in Illinois that would create the offense of fertility fraud.

* Lisa Phillip explains why calculus still carries weight in college admissions, even though some students have to access to the class.

* Yvonne Boose of WNIH talks with a Broadway music director about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

* Rose Conlon of Kansas News Service has the story of a volunteer organization flying women from states with restrictive abortion laws to places like Illinois, where they can receive services.

* Jim Meadows talks with Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski of central Illinois about her first 100 days in office.

* Eric Stock interviews James Jones, Executive Director of the Katie School of Insurance and Risk Management at Illinois State University. They discuss a study on preventing workplace injuries.

Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau / The world's largest monopoly board is planned for the courthouse square in Macomb. It would honor the woman who created an early version of the famous game.

* Peter Medlin reports on a new "grow your own" principles initiative.

* Katie Peikes with Harvest Public Media begins a series of a reporting on CO2 pipelines in the Midwest.

* TriStates Public Radio tells us about a couple of tourism projects planned for western Illinois.