Springfield Earth Awareness Fair this Saturday

The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works announced its annual Earth Awareness Fair will take place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The City is once again partnering with the Springfield Park District to host the event at Henson Robinson Zoo, 1100 E. Lake Shore Drive in Springfield.

Admission to the zoo and the event are both free and will take place rain or shine. This is a family friendly event that will feature more than 40 exhibitors highlighting topics including recycling, reuse, energy efficiency, alternative energy, native plants and habitats, local and organic foods, water conservation, and much more.

The City’s Urban Forestry Commission will also be onsite giving away free trees including Oaks, Red Buds, and several kinds of Dogwood Trees.

The Springfield Urban Forestry Commission and the University of Illinois Extension office for Logan, Menard, and Sangamon Counties are co-sponsoring a tree planting activity at 2:00 p.m. Children are welcome to assist U of I Extension Master Gardner Ruth Oliver in planting the tree near the Children’s Garden at Henson Robinson Zoo.

Dr. Amy McEuen, of the Urban Forestry Commission, and UIS, will be present to educate the children about the many benefits provided by trees in the environment. Once it’s planted, children may come and visit their tree each time they come to the zoo.

The City of Springfield is also partnering with SMTD to offer free public transportation to and from the Earth Awareness Fair. The shuttle will leave the downtown Transportation Center located on 11th Street between Adams and Washington Street.

It will not make any other stops along the route and drop riders at the main entrance of Henson Robinson Zoo. The shuttle will leave every 30 minutes, beginning at 10:30 a.m. from downtown and the last shuttle will leave the zoo at 4:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the event.

