© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.9 intermittent outages through this week for maintenance. Stream us at nprillinois.org.
Illinois

State Week: Illinois and the Progressive Movement

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIChristopher Z. Mooney
Published April 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

After key victories in the Chicago mayoral election and a race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, there is a growing reference to a "blue wall" in the upper Midwest. Illinois, especially under the Pritzker Administration, has become a haven for abortion and tilted to the left on many other social issues. This is happening as voters outside of the Chicago area have gone more conservative.

Our panel discusses Illinois' progressive profile on a national level and how the state is symbolic of the political landscape in the country, where a partisan divide is growing wider.

Also, Democrats chose Chicago to host their political convention next summer and we focus on legislation that could lift a moratorium on nuclear power plant construction. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professors Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chris Mooney.

Tags
Illinois State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Christopher Z. Mooney
Chicago
See stories by Christopher Z. Mooney
Related Stories