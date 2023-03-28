Glenwood High School announced latest Hall of Fame class

The Hall of Fame honors those with ties to Glenwood and the former Ball High School for actions or achievements in their chosen fields. It was created in 2006.

A selection committee picked six individuals and one team for the latest class.

According to a news release, this year’s inductees are:

For achievement: Ben Bedford - Since graduating from GHS in 2000, Bedford has established himself as a rising star in the world of folk music.

In 2010, Rich Warren of WFMT-Chicago listed Bedford as one of the “50 most significant Folk singer-songwriters of the past 50 years,” placing him alongside names like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. He has spent the last 15 years racking up awards and touring North America and Western Europe. In January of 2023, he released his sixth studio album, Valley Of Stars.

For service: Dan Rourke - Athletic Director/Head Football Coach - Rourke arrived in Chatham in 1993 and quickly established the Chatham Community Football League. During his 23-year career at Glenwood High School, Rourke compiled a record of 159-88 overall and 115-54 in the Central State Eight Conference. Glenwood advanced to the postseason 18 times and went 23-17 in the playoffs during that timespan.

In 1998, Glenwood Football defeated Kankakee Bishop McNamara 28-21 in the state championship game to cap off an undefeated season. During his tenure as athletic director, Glenwood teams made 16 final four appearances including a state championship in girl's soccer, boy's soccer, baseball, and softball.

For individual athletic accomplishments:

Kip Provines - Provines graduated from Glenwood High School in 1994 as one of the most decorated athletes to come through Chatham. A four-sport athlete and record holder, Provines earned 10 varsity letters. During his senior year, he earned All-Conference honors in football, soccer, basketball, and baseball. The culmination of his high school athletic endeavors was being voted the first State Journal-Register CS8 Conference Athlete of the Year in 1994.

He went on to play collegiate baseball at Indiana State University where he holds Indiana State records for first base in career fielding percentage, season and career assists, and career putouts. No Indiana State athlete has topped Provines’ 1998 batting average of .414. Upon graduation, he spent two seasons playing for the Springfield Capitals of the Frontier League.

Tricia Criswell - Criswell (1987) was one of the trailblazers of girl’s sports at Glenwood High School, where she was a member of the boy's soccer team, girl's basketball team, and track & field team. Criswell was later a 4-year starter on the women’s soccer team at Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Criswell served in the United States Air Force before joining the Los Angeles Police Department. She spent 10 years as a Detective III investigating homicide, abuse, and sexual abuse against children.

For team athletic accomplishments: 2013 Girls Soccer Team - These champions were part of the first GHS group to win a state title in a girls team sport, and they did so convincingly. After finishing as the state runner-up in the 2012 season, the Titans came into the 2013 season with something to prove. Led by a large senior class, the Titans closed the season with 14 straight victories to finish 21-1-1, and they outscored eight postseason opponents by a combined 35-3. In the state final game, the Titan scored twice in the first 13 minutes of the game and never looked back, earning the 4-1 win over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge behind two goals from Abby Klintworth.

Posthumous recognition: Frank & Cinda Edwards - The Edwardses were both Glenwood High School alums known for their community service. Cinda was a member of the LLCC Board of Trustees from 2007-2013 and served as chair for two years. She was appointed Sangamon County Coroner in 2011. Frank served in the Illinois National Guard and worked for the Springfield Fire Department, retiring as chief in 2002. He then served as Springfield’s Ward 1 Alderman and as interim mayor from December 2010 to April 2011.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in the GHS Commons and Auditorium on Sunday, April 30, 2023, with lunch at 1:00 p.m. followed by the ceremony around 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students K-12, and free for younger children.

For tickets and more information, visit the HOF website at https://www.chathamschools.org/glenwood-hall-of-fame.