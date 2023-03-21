Budzinski opens district offices

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski has announced the locations of four new offices throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. She said the offices in Belleville, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield ensure local residents have access to constituent services.

“Providing excellent constituent services is the most important part of my job as a Member of Congress – and that starts with having a presence in our communities,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

Budzinski’s team will hold regular mobile office hours throughout the Metro East, Macoupin County, Sangamon County and Piatt County to make it easier for constituents to get help with federal agencies. Updates on mobile office hours can be found here and will be posted regularly on Congresswoman Budzinski’s official social media accounts.

Office locations:

Belleville Office:

1 South Church Street Suite 500-B

Belleville, IL 62260

(618) 212-7333

Champaign Office:

44 East Main Street

Suite 205

Champaign, IL 61820

(217) 305-6991

Decatur Office:

1210 South Jasper Street

Suite 1

Decatur, IL 62521

(217) 859-5313

Springfield Office:

133 South 4th Street

Suite 300

Springfield, IL 62701

217-814-2880

Staff in Congresswoman Budzinski’s offices in Belleville, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield are available for meetings with constituents Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled here.