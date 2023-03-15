Springfield rail work will close portions of two streets until 2024

A temporary closure of Madison and Jefferson Streets from 9th Street to 11th Street will begin on Wednesday, April 5. The closure of Madison and Jefferson are necessary for the construction of new railroad bridges at these locations and will re-open the summer of 2024. Both 9th and 11th Streets will remain open.

Traffic control devices, signage, and dynamic message boards will be deployed to guide motorists safely around the closures.

Pavement marking modifications, traffic signal changes, and traffic signal timing adjustments will be made to help facilitate the detour traffic. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel around the closures.

All motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, and exercise caution as traffic patterns and travel times will be affected. Through traffic will not be allowed, but access will be maintained to all properties within the closures.

