State Week: The "ComEd Four" trial set to begin

The four individuals face charges for an alleged bribery scheme that has become the biggest Illinois political scandal since the Blagojevich Administration.

They are accused of offering jobs, money and contracts to curry favor with the longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Their indictments in 2020 led to Madigan leaving office.

The federal trail of former Commonwealth Edison CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, former City Club President Jay Doherty and Madigan associate Michael McClain is scheduled to start Tuesday in Chicago. Estimates are the trial could last two months.

Madigan's racketeering trial is set for next year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Ray Long, author of "The House That Madigan Built."