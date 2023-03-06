Springfield branch pick-up begins

The City of Springfield's 2023 curbside branch pick-up will begin March 6 in the Northwest Area. The city's branch program provides four curbside collections each calendar year, and this is the first pick-up for 2023. The other pick-up months are May, August, and November.

The curbside pick-up schedule is pre-set and crews will work in specified areas of the city each week. Each resident will receive one pick-up in March and branches must be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Monday of their area's pick-up week. Below is the March branch pick-up schedule.

Week of March 6: Northwest Area - area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road. West of Walnut Street/J David Jones Parkway.

Week of March 13: Southwest Area - area south of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road. West of Walnut Street.

Week of March 20: Southeast Area - area south of South Grand Avenue and east of Walnut Street, including the properties around Lake Springfield.

Week of March 27: Northeast Area - area north of South Grand Avenue and east of Walnut/J. David Jones Parkway.

Complete information including resident instructions and a map indicating where branch pick-up crews are working is available on the city's website. Weekly notification will also be included in this e-newsletter and on the City's social media pages. To download a copy of the 2023 branch pick-up schedule, click here.

Residents urged to be mindful when placing branches curbside

The City’s Public Works crews utilize a grappling truck to collect a large quantity of branches at one time. Consequently, any structures around or underneath the pile may be damaged during collection.

The City asks all residents to look out for and avoid placement of branches and/or yard waste on any of the following locations. This will help maintain the structural integrity and safety of our crews.

Avoid placing branches and yard waste on:

• Manholes

• Handholes

• Junction Boxes

• Meter Pits

• Standpipes

• Sprinkler heads

• Inlets

• Drains

• Poles/Posts

• Guy Wires

• General Equipment or Structures

• Sidewalks

• Bike Lanes

• Boulevards