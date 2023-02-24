Video: Springfield Mayoral Forum

Candidates for Springfield mayor, incumbent Jim Langfelder and City Treasurer Misty Buscher, met for a forum at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in downtown Springfield Friday morning.

Topics ranged from economic development and public safety to city finances and infrastructure. Residents submitted the questions over the last few weeks. Due to the overwhelming number received, only a portion were asked.

The event was sponsored by the Citizens Club of Springfield, AARP Springfield and NPR Illinois. Moderators were NPR Illinois' Sean Crawford and Citizens Club board member Angie Muhs.