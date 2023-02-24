© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Video: Springfield Mayoral Forum

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
Springfield mayoral forum stage
Jeremy Bailey
/
City of Springfield
Jim Langfelder, Misty Buscher, Angie Muhs, and Sean Crawford (L-R)

Candidates for Springfield mayor, incumbent Jim Langfelder and City Treasurer Misty Buscher, met for a forum at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in downtown Springfield Friday morning.

Topics ranged from economic development and public safety to city finances and infrastructure. Residents submitted the questions over the last few weeks. Due to the overwhelming number received, only a portion were asked.

The event was sponsored by the Citizens Club of Springfield, AARP Springfield and NPR Illinois. Moderators were NPR Illinois' Sean Crawford and Citizens Club board member Angie Muhs.

Sean Crawford
