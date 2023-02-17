State Week: Pritzker lays out his budget priorities

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a combined State of the State/Budget Address this week and focused heavily on education and social services. The nearly $50 billion spending plan brought criticism from Republicans. They raised concerns about costs of new programs, like an expansion of child care services and making preschool available to all kids over the next four years. Still, with Democrats holding supermajorities in the General Assembly, Pritzker's proposal is likely to win approval.

Also, the Chicago Bears took another step toward possibly moving the suburbs. But they are still seeking assistance from lawmakers.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.