UIS touts rise in spring enrollment
The University of Illinois Springfield has announced an increase in spring semester enrollment. According to campus officials, as of Jan. 30, total enrollment is 4,107 – an increase of 363 students from Spring 2022. The number is down slightly from 4,198 last fall.
UIS also said the number amounts to a 9.7% increase in head count, a 10.3% increase in credit hours and a 12.5 percent increase in total full-time enrollment from a year ago.
A 97% persistence rate (the percentage of students who return to college for their second year) is up from the typical typical rate of 94%.
Campus visits are starting this month. UIS also hosts an Open House on Feb. 20, which offers a more in-depth look at life at UIS.
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees voted to keep tuition rates flat for incoming students at UIS for the 2023-24 academic year, starting in August.