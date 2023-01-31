Dirksen Driver's Services facility to close for lengthy period

The Driver Services facility at 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.in Springfield will close for an extended period at the end of the day Thursday, Feb. 2, as a major renovation begins at the site.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the location will be closed for two to three years. The project will include a complete overhaul of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

A temporary facility at 1650 Wabash Ave., which is comparable in size to the Dirksen Pkwy. facility, will be open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will provide the same services to the public including: the issuance of driver’s licenses, ID cards and instruction permits; license plate sticker renewals; and title and registration services.

In addition to the temporary Driver Services facility at 1650 Wabash Ave., the Secretary of State’s Klein and Mason facility ─ located at 316 N. Klein St. in Springfield ─ will continue to provide Driver and Vehicle services as well. The Klein and Mason facility is open Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The office is encouraging the public to conduct business at the website ILSOS.gov when possible.