Baseball club plans videoboard at Robin Roberts Stadium

The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes have announced the team will feature a new, state-of-the-art videoboard at home games this year.

The Prospect League club said it will be installed at Robin Roberts Stadium before Opening Day May 31.

It’s planned for just beyond the outfield wall in left center field, utilizing the current structure. At a measurement of 32 feet wide by 14.3 feet, the LED video board will reportedly be the largest of its kind in Springfield. Sitting atop the structure will be the Lucky Horseshoes word-mark complete with neon lights that will shine bright in the night sky.

The team said the new video board will enhance the fan experience by providing live stats and headshots, live fan-cam footage, new animations, as well as new ways for ‘Shoes partners to reach their audience via digital advertisements and commercials.

“Our ownership group is committed to the long term viability of baseball here in Springfield and we believe this project will set the tone for future stadium renovations as we will constantly look to improve the fan experience at Robin Roberts Stadium!” said ‘Shoes Chief Storyteller Jamie Toole.

“Our new video board is a huge upgrade from our previous scoreboard. We’ll now be able to show our players faces, hometowns, and more information promoting them that would be otherwise un-viewable, allowing the fans to learn, and build a connection with our players. It’ll be great under the lights at Robin Roberts Stadium!” said ‘Shoes Manager Zach George.

The Lucky Horseshoes will be working with Ace Sign Company in Springfield, which will oversee the construction of the new video board.

“This board will be a game changer! Fans will experience the authentic neon glow high above the ballpark… alongside the largest sports video board in the community,” said CXO Scott Bringuet. “This project will truly be “built to inspire.”

Central Illinois-based Watchfire will be producing the videoboard. Robin Roberts Stadium adds to its lineup of facilities that use Watchfire videoboards, which also includes those of the Houston Astros, San Jose Giants, Gateway Grizzlies, and fellow Prospect League club Danville Dans.

