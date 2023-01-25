Chillicothe man faces federal charge in connection with Jan. 15 Peoria Planned Parenthood arson

A Chillicothe man faces federal charges for the January 15 arson of the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic.

Tyler Wayne Massengill, 32, was charged Wednesday in federal court in Peoria for malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage a property used for interstate commerce.

Court documents say Massengill carried a a laundry-detergent sized bottle up to the building, lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, broke out a window and placed the container in the building before running away on foot.

Investigators allege Massengill admitted to breaking out a window at the Peoria clinic and placing the burning container into the building. Officials with Planned Parenthood of Illinois say the damages will keep the clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. closed for months.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, but a Peoria firefighter suffered minor injuries in extinguishing the blaze.

Massengill reportedly told investigators his actions may have been "all worth it" if he caused "a little delay" in someone obtaining services from the clinic, which doesn't perform surgical abortions but does prescribe abortion pills.

Massengill initially denied he had anything to do with the fire, but prosecutors said he later changed his story and told investigators about a Peoria-area woman he dated three years ago who informed him via phone call she got an abortion while he was away working in Alaska.

Massengill reportedly told investigators he became upset after something reminded him of the abortion around Jan. 15.

Massengill was identified by authorities after Peoria police received a tip about the suspect's white pickup truck on Jan. 17, after an image of the vehicle was released to local news organizations. The truck had a distinctive red driver's side door.

The tipster provided a license plate number for the truck matching up to Massengill. A photo from a license plate reader database also found the same truck had been near the intersection of McClure Ave. and Sheridan Rd. in Peoria's Center Bluff neighborhood on Jan. 5.

Prosecutors said the day after the arson, Massengill offered to pay a woman in Sparland $300 to keep the truck in her garage and repaint the truck's distinctive red driver's side door.

She said she messaged him on Facebook on Jan. 18 to come get his truck. Massengill reportedly said he'd seen his truck on the news, but denied any connection to the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria.

The FBI seized Massengill's truck from the Sparland garage on Monday. The truck still had the same Illinois license plate, but the driver's side door was repainted white. Authorities discovered a paint grinder with red paint residue.

Massengill called Peoria police on Tuesday and said he wanted to speak about the incident at Planned Parenthood. He was arrested when he arrived around 6 p.m.

Because a firefighter was injured in the Jan. 15 blaze, Massengill could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is providing transportation to other clinics for patients, as well as telehealth appointments. The Peoria clinic offered STI testing and treatment, transgender hormone therapy, pregnancy testing, and other services.

Massengill has a lengthy arrest and conviction record in Peoria County, including 2011 convictions for felony mob action, a 2015 conviction for felony unlawful possession of cannabis, and a 2016 felony theft conviction. The court dismissed a 2012 felony allegation of aggravated domestic battery and strangling.

In a Facebook post made Dec. 28. 2020, Massengill asks if anyone wanted to go with him to what would later become known as the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. D.C. It's unclear if Massengill actually attended. In a reply to another commenter, he also asked if guns would be allowed at the Jan. 6 rally in Springfield.

In a Dec. 25, 2020 post, Massengill also made a reference to smashing Planned Parenthood in a reply to a post asking him about "throwing rocks."