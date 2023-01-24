© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Illinois

Authorities seek information on poaching near UIS campus

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST
deer.jpg
Bryan Johnson Photography
/

The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for killing a deer near the University of Illinois Springfield campus this month.

Evidence points to the deer being shot with a crossbow from the road, near the intersection of University Drive and West Lake Shore Drive, just north of UIS.

The deer was discovered in a wooded area with the head removed.

Authorities believe the incident occurred between the evening of January 12 and morning of January 14.

Informants can remain confidential. The Department of Natural Resources has a reporting page that targets poachers.

Tags
Illinois Local News
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories