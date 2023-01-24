Authorities seek information on poaching near UIS campus

The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for killing a deer near the University of Illinois Springfield campus this month.

Evidence points to the deer being shot with a crossbow from the road, near the intersection of University Drive and West Lake Shore Drive, just north of UIS.

The deer was discovered in a wooded area with the head removed.

Authorities believe the incident occurred between the evening of January 12 and morning of January 14.

Informants can remain confidential. The Department of Natural Resources has a reporting page that targets poachers.

